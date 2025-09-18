Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,831 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.