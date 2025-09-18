Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 64,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 188,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.23%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

