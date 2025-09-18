Balefire LLC Boosts Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Balefire LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,941,171 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,275.08 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,442.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,414.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

