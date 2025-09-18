Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:NSA opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 367.74%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

