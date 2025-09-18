Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $164.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.22. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $224.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

