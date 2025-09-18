Balefire LLC Invests $420,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Balefire LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

