Defined Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.87.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

