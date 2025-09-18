Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 389.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter.

SPXL opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $207.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

