Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $240,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $778.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

