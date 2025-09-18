Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) vs. Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Financial Contrast

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Assurant and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 1 0 8 1 2.90 Zurich Insurance Group 3 2 0 0 1.40

Assurant currently has a consensus price target of $233.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assurant has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.7% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Assurant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Assurant pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 5.83% 16.47% 2.47% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assurant and Zurich Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $12.30 billion 0.86 $760.20 million $13.81 15.17 Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.74 $5.81 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Assurant.

Summary

Assurant beats Zurich Insurance Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

