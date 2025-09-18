Analyzing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) & Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 7 10 0 2.59 Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $83.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 29.37% 6.99% 1.33% Southside Bancshares 19.07% 10.59% 1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Southside Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.79 billion 3.49 $479.39 million $5.50 11.97 Southside Bancshares $456.07 million 1.98 $88.49 million $2.82 10.62

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Southside Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

