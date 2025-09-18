Sovran Advisors LLC Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,167 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.83 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.