Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT Shares Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises 0.8% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Designs Corp raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,570,000 after acquiring an additional 244,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,549,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

