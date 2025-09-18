Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 124 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

