Sapient Capital LLC Invests $493,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.