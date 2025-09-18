Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) versus Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Financial Analysis

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.94% 10.90% 9.31% Methanex 7.02% 12.61% 4.66%

Volatility and Risk

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $16.82 billion 3.63 $3.56 billion $0.88 17.50 Methanex $3.58 billion 0.85 $163.99 million $3.39 11.56

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Methanex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Methanex. Methanex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shin-Etsu Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Methanex pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Methanex pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Methanex has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Methanex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shin-Etsu Chemical and Methanex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Methanex 0 2 5 1 2.88

Methanex has a consensus target price of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Methanex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Summary

Methanex beats Shin-Etsu Chemical on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments. In addition, it offers cellulose derivatives, synthetic pheromones, aroma chemicals, dielectric and LED/ semiconductor materials, silanes, photoresists, chlorides, caustic soda, liquid fluoroelastomers, polyvinyl chloride and vinyl acetate resin, silicones, and silicones processed goods. Further, the company offers pellicles, photomask blanks, synthetic quartz/ quartz cloth, pyrolytic boron nitride, LIB anode material, and silicon metal. Additionally, it provides rare earth magnets, compound semiconductors, and oxide single crystals. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

