Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) & Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) Head to Head Comparison

Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Lovesac 1.87% 6.35% 2.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Lovesac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mint Incorporation and Lovesac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lovesac has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.93%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Lovesac”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lovesac $680.63 million 0.39 $11.56 million $0.63 28.70

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

Summary

Lovesac beats Mint Incorporation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mint Incorporation



Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Lovesac



The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

