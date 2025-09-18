705 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $344.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.10. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

