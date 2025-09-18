Reviewing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Brookfield”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.26 -$76.32 million ($0.74) -3.95 Brookfield $86.01 billion 1.33 $641.00 million $0.43 161.35

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Douglas Elliman and Brookfield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield 0 0 8 2 3.20

Brookfield has a consensus price target of $75.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman -5.98% -7.11% -2.27% Brookfield 1.11% 3.77% 1.21%

Summary

Brookfield beats Douglas Elliman on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Corporation was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

