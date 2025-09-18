Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF $TBUX

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 1,950.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.95 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

