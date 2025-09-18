Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 183,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

