Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

