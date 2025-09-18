Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,837 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.5% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 175,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 794,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.