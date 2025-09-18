Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Holdings Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

