THG (LON:THG) Trading Up 17.9% – Here’s Why

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.54 ($0.50). Approximately 15,462,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 7,146,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.42).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 28 to GBX 24 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.12 million, a PE ratio of -151.67, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current year.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

