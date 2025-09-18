Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $398.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.