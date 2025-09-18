Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 9,615 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.