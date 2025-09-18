Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.62.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

