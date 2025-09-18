Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.66 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.