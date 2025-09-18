Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4,346.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 507.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 211,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

