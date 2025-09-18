Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MSI opened at $477.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

