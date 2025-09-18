Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 8,170 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 443.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 526,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after buying an additional 474,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

