Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.91 million for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

