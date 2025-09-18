Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 0.2%
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.91 million for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.03%.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.