AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AGNCP opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5927 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

