Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.9%

SF stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

