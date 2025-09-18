Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3%

BAM stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

