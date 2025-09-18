Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

