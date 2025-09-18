Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1,129.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 564.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

