Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $402.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

