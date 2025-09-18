Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,028,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,664,000 after purchasing an additional 642,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,849,000 after purchasing an additional 773,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,055,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,715 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $80.24 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.