Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

