Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Stock Position Lifted by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VDC stock opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

