Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 75 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-On by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-On by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Snap-On by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:SNA opened at $331.11 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $280.27 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.88.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.