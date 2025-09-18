Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRBG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

