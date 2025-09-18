Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $268,000 Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33.2% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at $266,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

