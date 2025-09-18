Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 80.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

