Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 347.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 76.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,838 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 341.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,475 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 383.53, a P/E/G ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $13,287,437.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,680 shares of company stock valued at $189,428,113 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

