Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,903 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after acquiring an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,099,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $46,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $176.52 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

