Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,460,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 174.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

