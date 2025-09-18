OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in OGE Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after buying an additional 1,219,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $40,429,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $24,141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,966,000 after buying an additional 367,960 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,525,000 after buying an additional 364,268 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

